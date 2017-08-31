Bourses considering extension of trading hours, Sebi said to be on board

Top Indian bourses are evaluating a plan to extend trading duration by two to four hours, reports said on Thursday.

According to a report by ET Now, the bourses are weighing the option of extending trading hours till 5:30 pm or 7:30 pm.

Market regulator Sebi is said to be taken on board to consider the extension of trading hours.

The extension of trading hours will likely attract more funds into the Indian market.

But market participants such as stock brokers and major brokerage houses are likely to oppose such a move as they might not be ready to handle extra volume of business.

