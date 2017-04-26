Market Live: Sensex rises 175 points, Nifty above 9,350; Tata Steel, ITC top gainers

11:58 am: Foreign funds bought shares worth net Rs 178.82 crore and domestic funds worth Rs 998.26 crore on Tuesday, as per provisional figures issued by stock exchanges.



11:50 am: The shares which touched their 52-week high today Siemens, Fortis Healthcare, LIC Housing Finance, Godrej Consumer Products, IOCL and BPCL.



11:47 am: Market breadth is mixed with 1,295 stocks rising against 1,293 falling on the BSE.



11: 44 am: ITC (2.35 percent), Asian Paints (2 percent) and HDFC (1.84 percent) were the top gainers on the 30 stock Sensex.



10.35 AM:

Nifty IT falls 0.2 per cent.

All tier-I IT stocks trade at a day's low.

Infosys was down 1.02 per cent, Tech Mahindra was down 0.89 per cent.



10.22 AM:

Sensex rallies over 150 points, trading at 30,092 - fresh all time high.



Brokers said that sentiments remained bullish largely on due to a better-than-expected earnings by some bluechip companies so far and foreign fund inflows, apart from a firming tend in global markets with investors awaiting the release of President Donald Trump's tax reforms later in the day.



9.32 AM:

The Indian rupee was trading at a 20-month high, breaching its 64 mark against the US dollar, its highest level since August 10, 2015.

It is currently trading at 63.99 per dollar.



ALSO READ: Reliance Industries stock seen rising 100% in 2 years



9.30 AM:

The S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 30,059.25, soaring 116.01 points.

The Nifty50 Index was trading at 9,339.40, up 32.80 points.



9.28 AM:

EXPERT TAKE:

"The overall environment in financial markets across the globe has been quite cheerful in last couple of days. It seems that our market was awaiting some positive triggers to resume the uptrend and has done exactly the same," said an Angel Broking report.

"For the coming session, 9328 - 9390 are seen as intraday resistances levels; whereas, on the lower side, 9280 - 9250 are likely to provide a decent support for the index. Traders are repeatedly advised to stay on the long side and one should continue focusing stocks that have stronger chart structure," added the report.



9.20 AM:

The Indian benchmark indices opened on a positive note with Sensex touching a fresh all time high of 30,071 at the strike of the opening bell. The Nifty50 opened at 9,336 with a positive bias.

Shares of Wipro surged over 3 per cent becoming the top index gainer after the company posted 20 per cent rise in Q4 net profit at Rs 2303.5 crore.

The board of the company also recommended a bonus shares in ratio 1:1 and reaapointed Azim Premji as company's chairman.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra were trading 1.11 per cent higher.

