MARKET LIVE: Sensex picks up momentum, Nifty hits 9,100

10.17 AM:

The Sensex struck a positive note on continued foreign inflows ahead of the Fed policy meet that could see a hike in US interest rates.

However, caution prevailed after retail inflation rose to 4-month high of 3.65 per cent in February and that of wholesale prices shot up to a 39-month high of 6.55 per cent.

The Sensex was trading 40 points higher led by consumer durables, healthcare, oil and gas, FMCG and infrastructure.

The Nifty50 edged up by 15 points to 9,100. It had touched a life high of 9,122 yesterday.

The increased buying momentum borne out by the fact that foreign funds purchased shares heavily lifted mood.



10.02 AM:

Selling of the US dollar by exporters and banks and its weakness overseas gave the rupee an upperhand, said dealers.

Further, a higher opening in the domestic stock market fuelled rupee uptrend.



9.50 AM:

The Indian rupee strengthened against the dollar, setting a fresh 16-month high, since November 2015.

The Indian rupee was 65.54 against the US dollar.



9.40 AM:

BUZZING STOCKS

Tyre stocks see a surge:



Shares of MRF soared 2.76 per cent, JK tyres climed 3.22 per cent and Apollo Tyres rose 1.93 per cent.



9.37 AM:



The S&P BSE SmallCap index was was 0.50 per cent higher while the MidCap index was 0.42 per cent up.



9.30 AM

The S&P BSE Sensex climb 15 points to trade in green. The bourse was trading at 29,457.87.



The broader Nifty50 was held above its crucial 9,000-mark



9.26 AM

LAGGARDS

Bharti Airtel was the top loser shedding as much as 1.15 per cent on the BSE.



9.23 AM:

BUZZING STOCKS

Sun Pharma was the top gainer on the BSE adding 1.36 per cent to the bourse followed by Reliance that gained over 1 per cent. Among the other perfromers were CIPLA, Adani Ports and Mahindra & Mahindra.



9.22 AM:



EXPERT TAKE

"Despite some hint of profit booking at higher levels, we would continue with our bullish stance on the market and expect the Nifty to keep marching higher, first towards 9200 and then towards our near term target of 9400 - 9600 (price extension of previous up move from recent low of 7893.80) over the next few weeks. On the downside, today's gap area of 9060 - 8975 would act as a strong support zone. Any dip within this range should be used to create fresh longs in the market without any hesitation of being an overbought territory," said an Angel Broking report.



9.16 AM: The S&P BSE Sensex opened 29,435.81, down 6.82 points while the Nifty50 wa strading at 9,082.65, down 4.35 points.



9.15 AM: Indian benchmark indices open in the red.



8.55 AM:



ASIAN MARKETS



Among the Asian shares, China's Shanghai Composite was trading 0.07 per cent higher while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 29.25 points. Japan's Nikkei was 0.29 per cent lower.



Shares also slipped in Taiwan and most of Southeast Asia.

8.50 AM: Asian stocks were shakey on Wednesday as investors seemed to take profits ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy meet. The outcome will decide the extent of monetary tightening that would expected for the rest of the year.

