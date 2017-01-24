Subscribe to BSE share sale with long-term perspective: Equinomics

The BSE IPO which was subscribed 50 per cent on Monday has received a subscribe rating from investment advisor Equinomics.

The IPO will close on January 25, 2017 and has the total issue size of 1,07,99,039 shares. Till Monday evening on the first day, it received bids for 54,30,204 shares.

The stock exchange aims to raise up to Rs 1,243 crore from the IPO, which is priced at Rs 805-806 per share. During the initial share sale-which is also a first by any company this year-shareholders will sell 15.43 million shares estimated to be around Rs 1,243.44 crore at the higher end of the price band.

G Chokkalingam, founder and managing director of Equinomics, in a note said there is significant growth potential for BSE considering the given factors.

a) Government's efforts on increasing retail and EPFO participation in capital markets

b) New products and innovations such as REITs, commodity trading and infrastructure investment trusts

c) Information services segment which currently contributes 4% of revenue vis-a-vis global revenue contribution of 10-25 percent.

At the upper end of the price band, the stock is available at PE of 28 times based on annualized FY2017E earnings. It's nearest comparable MCX is trading at P/E of 39 times based on FY2017E earnings.

The brokerage gave a subscribe rating to the issue with long-term perspective.