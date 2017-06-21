CDSL initial public offer subscribed 84 times

The initial public offer of the Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) saw huge investor demand with the issue being oversubscribed 84.29 times by late afternoon trade on the last day of bidding today.

The IPO, to raise Rs 524 crore, received bids for over 209 crore shares against the total issue size of 2.48 crore shares, data available with the NSE till 1445 hours showed.

CDSL on Friday raised Rs 154.07 crore from 15 anchor investors.

The price band for the share sale has been fixed at Rs 145-149.

CDSL's promoter and leading stock exchange BSE plans to sell 3.51 crore shares, including over 1 crore anchor investor shares.

The book running lead managers to the offer are Haitong Securities India Pvt Ltd, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd and YES Securities (India) Ltd.

CDSL is the second-largest depository in the country.

