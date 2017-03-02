Equity markets' turnover rises for 2nd consecutive month

The segment-wise turnover of Indian equity markets increased in February 2017 compared to January this year.

The turnover in the high-yielding cash segment of the NSE and the BSE grew 17.6 per cent and 5.5 per cent, respectively, in February compared to the previous month.



The turnover in the derivatives segment of the NSE surged 12.6 per cent to Rs 9,34,83,393.7 million in February compared to January.

The month of January saw a single-digit growth of 4.8 per cent in this category.

Turnover in both sub-segments, futures and options, grew during the month, rising by 11.8 per cent and 12.7 per cent to Rs 1,44,35,919 million and Rs 7,91,24,588 million, respectively, as in February 2017.

The turnover in the derivatives segment of the BSE, which remained subdued since April 2016 on a month-on-month basis, owing to discontinuation of liquidity enhancement incentives, increased slightly in February.

It rose from Rs 74.6 million in January 2017 to Rs 83.2 million in February 2017.

A better-than-expected December 2016 quarter earnings, declared by some blue-chip companies, revived buying interest among investors and led to a rise in turnover.

At the same time, the Union Budget 2017-18 exempted indirect tax transfers for Category I and II foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and kept long-term and short-term capital gains tax unchanged for capital markets.

This tax relief, too, spurred trading activity in the markets.