10 equity mid cap funds likely to give decent returns this year

The Indian equity market has seen Rs 54,000 crore investment into mutual funds schemes in January. Net inflows into MF schemes have doubled to about Rs 3.68 lakh crore till January on an yearly basis.

However, flows into equity funds have fallen in 2016-17. During the first ten months of 2016-17, inflows into equity MF schemes were down 23 per cent to Rs 55,689 crore.

Still equity mutual funds are best placed to counter the vagaries of the market if their returns during the last 10 years are any indication.

Here's a look at mid cap equity funds (from Value Research data) which are likely to continue their track record of being star performers in the past.

Franklin India Prima Fund: This equity mid cap fund has clocked 20.88 percent returns since its launch in December 1, 1993. Its returns are benchmarked with Nifty 500 and had assets worth Rs 4545 crore (on December 31, 2016). Its expense ratio was 2.32 percent on 31 December, 2016.

BNP Paribas Mid Cap Fund: The equity mid cap fund was launched on May 2, 2006 and has clocked 10.22 percent returns on an average. Its returns are benchmarked to Nifty Free Float Mid cap 100. The fund had assets worth Rs 664 crore on December 31, 2016. Its expense ratio was 2.52 percent on December 31.



SBI Magnum Global fund: The equity midcap fund which was founded on September 30, 1984 has given 14.79 percent returns on an average. Its returns are benchmarked to BSE mid small cap index. It assets stood at Rs 2,780 crore on December 31, 2016 and its expense ratio was at 2.06 percent on that date.

UTI Mid cap fund: The fund was founded on April 7, 2004 and clocked 19.63 percent returns since then. Its returns are benchmarked to Nifty free float midcap 100. Its assets stood at Rs 3397 crore on December 31, 2016 and its expense ratio was at 2.32 percent on that date.

Sundaram Select mid cap fund Regular plan: The fund was founded on July 30, 2002 and clocked 29.62 percent returns since then. Its returns are benchmarked to BSE mid cap index. Its assets stood at Rs 4193 crore on December 31, 2016 and its expense ratio was at 2.29 percent on that date.

ICICI Prudential mid cap fund: The fund was founded on October 28, 2004 and clocked 18.68 percent returns since then. Its returns are benchmarked to Nifty free float mid cap 100. Its assets stood at Rs 1109 crore on December 31, 2016 and its expense ratio was at 2.42 percent on that date.



Tata Midcap Growth Fund - Regular Plan: The fund was founded on July 1, 1994 and clocked 12.01 percent returns since then. Its returns are benchmarked to the Nifty free float mid cap 100 index. Its assets stood at Rs 552 crore on December 31, 2016 and its expense ratio was at 2.68 percent on that date.

Kotak Mid-cap regular plan: The fund was founded on Feb 24, 2005 and clocked 16.95 percent returns since then. Its returns are bechmarked to the Nifty free float mid cap 100 index. Its assets stood at Rs 475 crore on December 31, 2016 and its expense ratio was at 2.47 percent on that date.

Birla Sun Life Mid Cap Fund: The fund was founded on October 3, 2002 and clocked 25.48 percent returns since then. Its returns are bechmarked to the Nifty free float mid cap 100 index. Its assets stood at Rs 1708 crore on December 31, 2016 and its expense ratio was at 2.31 percent on that date.

DSP BlackRock Small and Mid Cap Fund: The fund was founded on Novermber 14, 2006 and clocked 16.32 percent returns since then. Its returns are bechmarked to the Nifty free float mid cap 100 index. Its assets stood at Rs 2499 crore on December 31, 2016 and its expense ratio was at 2.56 percent on that date.



