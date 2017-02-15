Escorts, SJVN among five stocks that hit new 52-week high today

The market closed at its lowest in two weeks on Wednesday, with Tata Motors pulling the indexes down after posting disappointing results.

The Sensex fell 0.65 percent to 28,155.56, its lowest since February 1.

The Nifty fell 0.77 percent to 8,274.70, after falling as much as 0.90 per cent earlier in the session.

Here's a look at the five stocks which hit their new 52 week high today.

AIA Engineering: The stock made a new 52-week high for the second consecutive day after the firm posted a 17.6 per cent rise in its net profit for the third quarter at Rs 120 crore. The earnings were announced on Monday. On Tuesday too, the stock rose 4 percent in intra-day trade to hit a level of Rs 1,441.

Today, the stock continued the momentum and hit an intra-day high of Rs 1,459.90. The stock which opened at Rs 1415 closed 2.31 per cent higher at Rs 1,449.95 level on the BSE. The shares of the firm saw unusual volumes in trade with 11,319 changing hands during Wednesday's trade.

AIA Engineering, specialises in the design, development, manufacture, installation and servicing of high chromium wear, corrosion and abrasion resistant castings used in the cement, mining and thermal power generation industries.

Escorts: The stock hit its 52-week high and saw unusual volume during Wednesday's trade. It made an intra-day high of Rs 414.80 after opening at Rs 385 level. 10.67 lakh shares of the firm were exchanged on the BSE.

The Escorts Group is among country's leading engineering conglomerates operating in the high-growth sectors of agri-machinery, construction and material handling equipment, and railway equipment.

It closed at Rs 406.80 level, a rise of 22.55 points or 5.87 percent on the BSE.

SJVN: The stock of miniratna SJVN rose to its 52-week high on Tuesday amid high volume of shares traded on the BSE.

The stock rose to an intra-day high of Rs 35.80 on the BSE. It opened at Rs 35 level today and hit an intra-day low of Rs 34.85 before closing 2.59 percent or 0.90 points higher at 35.60 level. SJVN is joint undertaking between the Himachal Pradesh government and the Centre. The firm was formed in 1988 and is engaged in the business of generation of electricity via hydel power.

Yamini Investments Company: The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 47.55 on the BSE during Wednesday's trade. It opened at Rs 43.45 and hit an intra-day low of Rs 42 before closing 9.71 percent higher at Rs 47.45.



The stock saw an unusual rise in volume traded on the BSE. Around 6.07 lakh shares changed hands, leading to a turnover of Rs 2.77 crore. Yamini Investments Company was incorporated in 1983 to carry on activities of various investments by way of capital, loan, equity participation and financial assistance.



GRUH Finance: The stock rose to its 52 week high and saw unusually high voulmes being traded on the BSE. It hit an intra-day high of Rs 390 on the BSE. Around 1.04 lakh shares of the firm changed hands on the BSE. The trading turnover rose to Rs 3.97 crore on Wednesday. GRUH Finance, a subsidiary of HDFC Ltd, is a housing finance compnay recognised by National Housing Bank.

It offers loans to individuals for purchase, construction, repairs, renovation of dwelling units. GRUH also offers loans to the self employed segment where in formal income proofs are not available. The firm has 184 offices in 10 states of India.



