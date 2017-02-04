Four factors that helped BSE boom on its debut day

India's oldest 141 year old stock exchange made an impressive debut on the domestic bourse with its stock price opening at a 35 per cent premium to its offer price of Rs 806 per share.

Listed on its rival exchange NSE, the stock of BSE made an intra-day high of Rs 1,200 and an intra-day low of Rs 1,065.10, before closing at 1,070, up 32 per cent than its offer price.



The reason why BSE share did well on its debut, despite its existing investors sold at a loss was:

(a) Huge oversubscription for the issue saw interest for the issue even after listing

(b) BSE performance was to determine the future of CDSL and NSE so it had to list at a premium.



(c) The issue was priced lower than global peers for attracting institutional investors.



(d) A steady free cash flow generating company whose income is diversified through rentals.



