GTPL Hathway IPO to open tomorrow, eyes Rs 480 crore for retiring debt, improving network infrastructure

GTPL Hathway, a 50:50 joint venture between cable TV operator GTPL and Hathway Limited, plans to raise Rs 480 crore via an initial public offer (IPO) for retiring debt and improving network infrastructure.

The IPO, which opens on Wednesday, has a price band between Rs 167 and Rs 170 per equity share.

The cable TV distribution company has presence in over 169 cities across 10 states in India. It has presence in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Assam.

The firm is the largest multi system operator in Gujarat with a market share of 67 percent of cable TV subscribers in 2015.

The company offers cable television signals in both digital and analog modes of re-transmission to subscribers, either directly or through affiliated Local Cable Operators (LCOs).

Managing Director of GTPL Hathway A Jadeja said 1.4 crore equity shares would be offloaded as 'Offer for Sale' to raise Rs 240 crore and another Rs 240 crore by way of offering fresh equity.

He said that the money raised from 'Offer for Sale' would be utilised for repaying debt, adding the balance Rs 240 crore would be utilised for improving the network infrastructure.

Jadeja said the company enjoyed the highest market share in cable TV connections in Gujarat and was also a major player in Kolkata and Howrah markets.



(With PTI inputs)

