GTPL Hathway IPO opens: Should you buy?

The GTPL Hathway IPO opened today. The firm plans to raise Rs 480 crore via an initial public offer (IPO) for retiring debt and improving network infrastructure and is listing on BSE, NSE . 1.4 crore equity shares would be offloaded as 'Offer for Sale' to raise Rs 240 crore and another Rs 240 crore by way of offering fresh equity.

The IPO has a price band between Rs 167 and Rs 170 per equity share. The IPO has received a neutral response from brokerages. Here's a lowdown on recommendations on the IPO.

Angel Broking

The cable industry is not doing well and is seeing disruptive pricing by new entrants which will add more pressure to its performance, Angel Broking said in a note. The brokerage further added that none of the company's peers, including Den Networks, Hathway Cable and Datacom, Ortel Communications and Siti Cable Networks, reported profits in the past 3-5 years. The share prices of these firms have fallen at a compounded annual growth rate of 10.11 percent, 22.38 percent, 38.50 percent and 2.53 percent, respectively since listing. The brokerage has given a neutral rating for the IPO.

IIFL Wealth

Amar Ambani, head of research at IIFL Wealth is not upbeat about the prospects of the industry and said the profitability of the sector is weak. Ambani said the revenue model of the multi-service operator businesses is not promising.

Centrum Broking

Centrum Broking said the highly competitive nature of the broadband services industry makes the business capital intensive. "It also faces risk from other distribution channels of digital broadcasting like over the top (OTT-eg. Netflix) and direct to home (DTH). This has led to broadcasting firms reporting losses in the past. Given GTPL's weak fundamental performance, competitive intensity and high valuation, we recommend investors to avoid the IPO," Centrum Broking said in a note.

Hem Securities

Hem Securities has raised concerns over valuation saying that at the current price band, valuations look high. "At price band of Rs 167-170, company is bringing the issue at P/E multiple of around 78 on FY17 EPS of Rs 2.19/share. Company's valuation looks expensive at current level. Hence we recommend "Avoid" on issue," Hem Securities said in a research report.