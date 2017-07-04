GTPL Hathway stock makes a tepid debut on bourses

The GTPL Hathway stock made its debut on the BSE and NSE today.



The stock listed at Rs 170 on the BSE.



At 1213 hours, the stock was trading 1.21 percent or 2 points lower at Rs 167.95 on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock was trading 0.85 percent or 1.45 points lower at 168.55 level.







The stock fell in early trade below the 168 level but later surged to an intra-day high of 174 level. At 11:48 am, the stock fell to 165.15 and recovered marginally later.







On June 23, the IPO of cable television and broadband services provider GTPL Hathway received 1.5 times the subscription of its issue size. The company had set a price band of Rs167-170 per share for the initial share sale. The offer opened on 21 June.







The firm raised more than Rs 145 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offer. It allotted 8,555,294 shares to six anchor investors at a price of Rs 170 per scrip, garnering Rs 145.44 crore.







The anchor investors were DB International Asia, Government Pension Fund Global, Acacia Banyan Partners and BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, among others.







The cable TV distribution company has presence in over 169 cities across 10 states in India. It has presence in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Assam.







The firm is the largest multi-system operator in Gujarat with a market share of 67 percent of cable TV subscribers in 2015. The company offers cable television signals in both digital and analog modes of re-transmission to subscribers, either directly or through affiliated Local Cable Operators (LCOs).

