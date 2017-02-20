Idea shares gain 2.5% on merger buzz

Shares of Idea Cellular rose by 2.5 per cent today following reports that UK's Vodafone and the Aditya Birla group firm are likely to finalise the mega merger deal within a month.

The stock gained 2.55 per cent to end at Rs 108.70 on BSE.

During the day, it rose by 5.51 per cent to Rs 111.85.

At NSE, shares of the company went up by 2.4 per cent to close at Rs 108.45.

On the volume front, 20.25 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 2 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

"The companies are likely to announce a definitive signing agreement by February 24-25," a source said.

"They are almost ready to sign the agreement and should not take more than a month to announce it," according to another source.

If the deal is successful, the combined entity will create India's largest telecom firm with a revenue share of around 40 per cent and a subscriber base of over 380 million, according to India Ratings and Research.