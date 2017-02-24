Indian markets shut on the occasion of Maha Shivratri

The Indian equity, forex, money and commodity markets will remain closed today on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

On Thursday, the market closed the day flat after a rally on the back of gains in the IT and telecom sector.

The BSE Sensex reclaimed its crucial 29,000-mark in mid-session trade on sustained buying by domestic institutions amid robust foreign fund inflows and expiry of derivative contracts.

On the other hand, the Nifty50 also rose above its 52-week high for the first time since September 2016.

The 50-share index spurted by 46.30 points to 8,973.20 and closed 13 points higher at 8,940.

Asian Markets

The Asian markets were hovering just below it 18-month highs as investors anticipated a rather shaky session after US President Donald Trump called China "grand champions" of currency manipulation.

At 9.35 AM, the Shanghai Composite was down 10 points, Hang Seng Index was down 83 points while Japan's Nikkei lost 53 points.



