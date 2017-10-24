Infosys, HDFC Bank and RCom among stocks in focus today

The BSE Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower today after the BSE index ended its three-day losing run to close higher by nearly 117 points on Monday.

The broader Nifty scaled the 10,200 mark intra day before closing at 10,184.85, showing a sizeable gain of 38.30 points, or 0.38%

We look at stocks which are in focus in trade today.

Infosys: The Bengaluru-headquartered firm will announce its Q2 earnings today. This will be the first set of earnings after former CEO Vishal Sikka resigned and co-founder Nandan Nilekani returned as chairman of the company.

Bharti Airtel: The stock of the telecom market leader is in focus as its newest rival Reliance Jio has raised most of its 4G tariff plans by 15 to 20 percent from October 20. On Monday, the Bharti Airtel stock hit a ten-year high of 501.45 level.

Reliance Communications: The Department of Telecom (DoT) has given the green signal to the merger of Sistema Shyam Teleservices with Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Communications. With this merger deal, the number of mobile operators in the country will come down to ten.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Mahindra and Mahindra has set a price band of Rs 425 to Rs 429 per equity share for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its logistics unit Mahindra Logistics Limited. The firm has also announced a employee discount of Rs 42 that will be offered to eligible employees.



HDFC Bank: Country's leading private sector lender will announce its Q2 earnings today.