Liquor stocks fall as Supreme Court reaffirms ban on outlets near highways

Stocks of liquor firms came under pressure on Monday after the Supreme Court order of banning liquor vendors located within 500 metres of national or state highways came into effect.

United Spirits, a subsidiary of Diageo, closed 5.79 percent lower on the BSE in Monday's trade.

Liquor firm Radico Khaitan too closed 4 percent lower at Rs 132.00 on the BSE.

Other stocks related to the liquor business-Globus Spirits 3.41 percent, Empee Distilleries 1.25%, GM Breweries 1.59 percent , Pincon Spirit 2.83% and United Breweries 0.10%- also closed lower on the BSE.

The court on Friday said shops, hotels and eateries along India's highways that sell liquor can't do so starting April 1. The Supreme Court refused to modify a ban it placed on such establishments last year.

Liquor vendors located within 500 metres of a national or state highway cannot sell alcohol. But the Supreme Court has said that in municipal bodies with a population of 20,000 or less along the highways, the distance is 220 metres.