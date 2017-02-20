BSE-listed firms' market capitalisation soars to record high of Rs 117 lakh crore

The total market value of all the companies listed on BSE soared to lifetime high of over Rs 117 lakh crore on Monday on the back of stock market rally.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies zoomed to Rs 117,27,922 crore ($1.7 trillion). The BSE benchmark Sensex surged 192.83 points to close at nearly five-month high of 28,661.58.

Of the 30-share Sensex pack, 23 scrips ended higher led by TCS and Tata Steel.

"Market strength is expanding led by positive undercurrents from IT, pharma and metals sector. Even though valuation is at a premium, the market is not concerned but rather is accommodating to positive news from stocks and sector specific events," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

As many as 1,709 stocks advanced on BSE today, while 1,132 declined and 198 remained unchanged. Besides, 128 stocks hit their 52-week high. "Though earnings buzz is over, buy back in IT space and expectation of turn around in metal-infra space kept indices north bound," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.

