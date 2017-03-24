market slowly climbing back

The stock market opened this week on Wall Street worries, but climbed back slowly on positive sentiments reflected through the blockbuster listing of D-Mart. The market barometer stood at 29,518.7 points at the opening of this week, but slipped by 0.33 per cent to close at 29,421 points today.

Sectorally, the top two gainers of the week were BSE Realty Index and BSE Oil and Gas Index, which grew 2.1 per cent and 0.8 per cent, respectively, over the week. The bottom two were BSE Consumer Durables Index and BSE Healthcare Index, slipping 1.3 per cent and 1.2 per cent, respectively.

"The ability of the Trump administration to pass key legislations would be the key to the US market's future and investors should keep an eye on such developments," says Jimeet Modi, CEO of SAMCO Securities.

The passing of Affordable Health Care legislation will test the strength of President Trump and hence, the mood of the market hinges on this event.



"Global stock market movement will guide the direction for domestic markets in the short term," adds Modi. The year-ending compulsions will also keep the market range-bound subject to the US market response to Affordable Care bill.

"The market is likely to remain in sideways zone with a firm bias," says Modi.