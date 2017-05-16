Markets extend rally: Nifty ends above 9,500-level for the first time, Sensex breaches 30,500

Indian markets extended their rally all through the day to closing as investors remained bullish about the prospects of a good monsoon.

Sensex settled the day at 30,582.60, scaling 260.48 points (0.86%) while the Nifty50 ended the day at 9,512.25, 66.85 points higher (0.71%).

During the day, Sensex touched its highest of 30,590 while the Nifty touched 9,517 for the first time ever.

Much of the gains in the markets is on the back of domestic and foreign institutional investors turning net buyers in the past week.

Further, macro data like inflation, good monsoon etc. added to the growing sentiment.

Hero MotoCorp was the top gainer on BSE 30 and NSE, adding over 3 per cent each.

TCS, Bharti Airtel, ITC, SBI and Maruti were top gainers, adding over 2 per cent each to the Sensex.

ACC saw a major rally, closing the day 2.80 per cent higher on the NSE.

FMCG stocks gained the most with HUL surging nearly 2 per cent to Rs 1,000, its 52-week high. The scrip ended 1.6 per cent higher.