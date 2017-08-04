Markets may remain bullish in near term; FMCG, IT likely to gain

The Sensex has been trading above the 30,000 mark for more than two-and-a-half months and recording new highs. The index grew 4.1 per cent last month although it grew just 0.1 per cent this week, closing at 32,325.4 points. The week concluding on August 4 was an action-packed one, witnessing a high-voltage political drama in Bihar, a cautious repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India and stimulated investment demands.

The markets are expected to remain bullish in the near term. According to Mustafa Nadeem, Chief Executive, Epic Research, "In the short term, we expect to have a sideways-to-bullish market since the overall liquidity in equities is still there and we have not seen any negative signal. Some minor corrections can be seen, but that is part and parcel of a bullish trend."

"The recent rate cut was very much discounted, but as soon as it is passed on, we believe the growth cycle will improve, and that is one of the factors to be driving [growth] in the near term," he adds.

The biggest sectoral gainer this week was the Consumer Durables index, gaining around 7 per cent. It was followed by Metals, which rose 3.1 per cent, and the Auto index scaling around 2 per cent. The Healthcare index was hardest hit, declining around 4 per cent, and FMCG lost 2 per cent over the week. Indian pharma companies, which had earlier faced regulatory sanctions and warnings over quality control from the US health regulator, had yet another blow after the US Food and Drug Administration found quality lapses at a Biocon unit.

Nadeem believes sectors such as FMCG and IT are expected to do well. "We have FMCG as our first pick among sectors since it looks ripe at this point of time, nearly finishing its due correction and about to rebound. IT is another sector that has almost finished its down move and is looking encouraging in terms of risk-reward. Some stocks in this category may see positive momentum."

A lot of stock-specific movements are expected to happen.

