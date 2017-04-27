Sensex, Nifty trading lower; rupee pares gains; Tata Motors top gainer

The Sensex on Thursday opened marginally lower amid Asian markets slipping as investors digested the scant details of President Donald Trump's US tax overhaul, and economic and corporate reports.

Here are the live updates

11.53 am: Maruti Suzuki was trading lower by 0.11 per cent at Rs 6,397.50 as cautious investors cut down their bets ahead of the quarterly earnings to be released later in the day.



11.47 am: The BSE Sensex was trading at 30,087.27, down 46.08 points.

The Nifty50 was at 9,349.45, 2.40 points lower.



Tata Motors, Power Grid and Hero MotoCorp were leading the gains, while Lupin, Axis Bank and ITC were dragging the bourses lower.



Squaring-up of positions by participants -- today being the last trading session of April series contracts in the derivatives segment -- and weak Asian cues dampened sentiment here.



11:13 am: The rupee, which opened 6 paise stronger in the morning, has pared some gains and is trading at 64.11 to the dollar.



11:00 am: Shares in Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker by sales, jumped nearly half a percent to touch its record high of Rs 6,439.95. The stock is trading at 6,413.

10:50 am: Losses in ITC, Reliance Industries, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are weighing on the Nifty.

10:20 am: BSE midcap index adds 0.24 percent, taking gains so far this year to 23 percent.



9:57 am: BSE consumer durables index rises 0.8 percent, TECk index adds 0.6 percent, auto index gains 0.46 percent, power index climbs 0.24 percent.



9:31 am: The Axis Bank stock was trading 1.71 percent lower at 508 level a day after the private sector lender reported a 43 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 1,225.10 crore for the fourth quarter of last fiscal on higher provisioning for bad loans, which rose sharply.



9: 20 am: The BSE Sensex was trading 3.73 points or 0.01 percent lower.

9:19 am: Nifty too was trading 15 points or 0.17 percent lower at 9336 level.



Global markets



Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.2 percent to 19,243.76 while South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.3 percent to 2,201.39. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.1 percent to 24,565.60 and the Shanghai Composite index in mainland China fell 0.4 percent to 3,128.42. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up a fraction to 5,914.00. Benchmarks in Taiwan and Southeast Asia slipped.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index slipped less than 0.1 percent to 2,387.45 after briefly climbing above its record closing level earlier in the day. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 0.1 percent to 20,975.09 and the Nasdaq composite slipped less than 0.1 percent to 6,025.23. The Russell 2000 index of small-caps rose 0.6 percent to 1,419.43.

