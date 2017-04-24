Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trading in green, cement stocks rise

10:12 am: IndiaBulls Real Estate (9.73 percent), India Cements (7.26 percent), Adani Enterprises (7.37 percent) top gainers on the BSE.



9:30 am: BSE midcap index rises 0.3 percent at 9.23 a.m.; the index has gained nearly 21 percent so far this year.

9:25 am: ACC shares rise 1.8 percent to Rs 1,522 - the stock is the top percentage gainer on the Nifty, Grasim and Ambuja too in top gainers.

9:20 am: Sensex, Nifty rise in early trade, it's an upward trending market.

GLOBAL MARKETS UPDATE -



Euro jumps as high as $1.0940 in Asia, yen slips broadly

Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls

Safe-haven Treasuries, gold fall as risk hedges unwound

Oil prices inch up after steep losses last week