Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trading in green, cement stocks rise

Last Updated: April 24, 2017 | 10:14 IST
10:12 am: IndiaBulls Real Estate (9.73 percent), India Cements (7.26 percent), Adani Enterprises (7.37 percent) top gainers on the BSE.
9:30 am: BSE midcap index rises 0.3 percent at 9.23 a.m.; the index has gained nearly 21 percent so far this year.
9:25 am: ACC shares rise 1.8 percent to Rs 1,522 - the stock is the top percentage gainer on the Nifty, Grasim and Ambuja too in top gainers.
9:20 am: Sensex, Nifty rise in early trade, it's an upward trending market.
GLOBAL MARKETS UPDATE -
Euro jumps as high as $1.0940 in Asia, yen slips broadly
Macron wins first round in French election, far ahead in polls
Safe-haven Treasuries, gold fall as risk hedges unwound
Oil prices inch up after steep losses last week