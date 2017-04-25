Market Live: Nifty closes above 9,300 for the first time, Sensex up 287 points

15:40 pm: Nifty closes 88 points higher at 9306 level, Sensex up 287 points at 29,943 level. Axis Bank closes 3.40 percent or 17 points higher at 515 level.

15:20 pm: Nifty hits life high of 9,309, Sensex up 290 points.



15:01 pm: Indian Bank March quarter profit more than triples; stock jumps 9.4 percent to Rs 312.50 on BSE.



14:50 pm: Nifty hits life high of 9,303-mark, Sensex up 260 points.



12:29 pm: Biocon jumped as much as 9.7 percent to a record high after the biopharmaceutical company said on Monday it was considering bonus share issue.

12:28 pm: Energy and financials stocks were among the top gainers on the NSE index. Bharat Petroleum Ltd and Indian Oil Corp Ltd rose about 3 percent each, while ICICI Bank Ltd gained 1 percent.



12:24 pm: Reliance Industries stock hits fresh 52-week high of 1,465 level on the BSE post Q4 earnings.



12:12 pm: Nifty hits fresh all time high of 9283 level, Sensex up 210 points at 29,865.



10:24 am: The rupee continues to trade on a strong note, rising 13 paise above its previous close of 64.44 to the dollar.

10:21 am: BHEL shares rise 3.1 percent to Rs 181.65.



10:20 am Bharat Heavy Electricals gets export order worth Rs 100 billion for thermal power project in Bangladesh.

10:15 am: Indiabulls Housing Finance fourth quarter profit rises about 24 percent; stock hits fresh 52-week high of 1042 points intraday.



10:00 am: Reliance Industries trading in green post strong Q4 earnings, up 1.66 percent or 23.55 points at 1439 level.

9:45 am: The Sensex is off to a positive start, with gains of more than 140 points in opening trade. The Nifty is up 40 points to 9258 level.

Global markets



9:30 am:Japan's Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.8 percent to 19,034.74 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 0.9 percent to 24,349.69. South Korea's Kospi added 0.5 percent to 2,183.54 and the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.2 percent at 3,135.38. Shares were higher in Taiwan and Southeast Asia. Australian and New Zealand markets were closed for Anzac Day.

U.S. shares were buoyed by the news from France and also strong earnings reports. The Standard & Poor's 500 index jumped 1.1 percent to 2,374.15. The Dow Jones industrial average also rose 1.1 percent, to 20,763.89. The Nasdaq composite gained 1.2 percent to 5,983.82. The VIX index that many investors see as a measure of the market's fear level plunged 25 percent.

