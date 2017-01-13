Markets open higher; Infosys reports robust Q3 profits

The Asian market saw a dip in Friday's morning trade while the US dollar was set to record a losing week on the back of investors anticipating President-elect Trump to stress on economic policies.

The Indian markets opened on a positive note, recording gains for the fourth straight session.

At 9.30 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 27,300, up 53 points while the Nifty50 was trading at 8,417, up 10 points.

"We expect the Nifty to gradually move towards our mentioned level of 8450. Going forward, it must be noted that the Nifty has already given a spectacular rally of 500 point in a short span and thus, we expect some consolidation with a positive bias," said an Angel Broking Report.

"Traders are advised to follow stock centric approach as they may fetch higher returns as compared to the index," the report added.

The benchmark indices continued to perform well in morning trade over good IIP, CPI data and robust Infosys earnings that lifted the markets.

Infosys reported Q3 consolidated net profit up 7% to Rs 3,708 crore; total income rises 8.3% to Rs 18,093 crore, reported PTI.

Shares of Infosys was trading lower by 0.60 per cent at Rs 994 apiece, reacting to Q3 earnings.

Infosys revises FY 2016-17 revenue guidance in constant currency at 8.4-8.8 pc against 8-9 pc estimated earlier.

Shares of ONGC, Coal India and HDFC were the top performers in Friday morning trade.



Global Markets

Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.52 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.51 per cent in early trade. China's Shanghai Composite index gained 0.12 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, closed 0.32 per cent lower in yesterday's trade.