Fixed deposits, PPF returns seem ordinary compared to earnings from these 5 funds

With negative cues from North Korea and uncertainty from the US affecting global market conditions, high returns from equities look remote. Add to this a fall in interest rates of small savings schemes and investors are left with lesser avenues to reap rich returns.

But then, there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

Small and midcap funds, a category forgotten by analysts and investors for long, has made a smart comeback by clocking over 30 percent returns on an average over a period of five years.

We look at top five funds (according to Morningstar) which are likely to continue their robust performance in the near future.



SBI Small and Midcap Fund



The fund had assets worth Rs 727 crore on August 31, 2017. Its expense ratio was 2.37 percent as on August 31, 2017. The fund was launched on September 9, 2009 and has returned 21.85 percent since then.

The open-ended fund has 1 percent exit load for redemption within 365 days. The fund has given 39 percent returns on an year-to-date basis. The fund's returns are benchmarked against BSE Small Cap index.

For the last five years preceding August 16, 2017, the fund gave 17.80 percent, 32.85 percent, 31.11 percent and 32.57 percent returns in six months, one year, three years and five years, respectively.

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund



The fund had assets worth Rs 4,305 crore on August 31, 2017. Its expense ratio was 2.41 percent as on August 31, 2017. The fund was launched on July 9, 2010 and has returned 24.61 percent since then.

The open-ended fund has 1 percent exit load for redemption within 365 days. The fund has given 36.35 percent returns on an year-to-date basis.

The fund's returns are benchmarked against Nifty Free Float Midcap 100.

For the last five years preceding August 16, 2017, the fund gave 16.90 percent, 30.13 percent, 27.80 percent and 31.46 percent returns in six months, one year, three years and five years, respectively.

Reliance Small Cap Fund



The fund had assets worth Rs 4,372 crore on August 31, 2017. Its expense ratio was 2.02 percent as on August 31, 2017. The fund was launched on September 16, 2010 and has returned 21.83 percent since then.

The open-ended fund has 1 percent exit load for redemption within 365 days. The fund has given 36.05 percent returns on an year-to-date basis.

The fund's returns are benchmarked against BSE Small Cap Index.

For the last five years preceding August 16, 2017, the fund gave 19.69 percent, 36.76 percent, 26.14 percent and 31.42 percent returns in six months, one year, three years and five years, respectively.

Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund



The fund had assets worth Rs 6,161 crore on August 31, 2017. Its expense ratio was 2.40 percent as on August 31, 2017. The fund was launched on January 13, 2006 and has returned 16.06 percent since then.

The open-ended fund has 1 percent exit load for redemption within 365 days. The fund has given 28.50 percent returns on an year-to-date basis.

The fund's returns are benchmarked against Nifty Free Float Mid Cap 100.

For the last five years preceding August 16, 2017, the fund gave 13.14 percent, 19.61 percent, 22.73 percent and 30.68 percent returns in six months, one year, three years and five years, respectively.



DSP Blackrock Micro Cap Fund



The fund had assets worth Rs 5,791 crore on August 31, 2017. Its expense ratio was 2.41 percent as on August 31, 2017. The fund was launched on June 14, 2007 and has returned 19.14 percent since then.

The open-ended fund has 1 percent exit load for redemption within 365 days. The fund has given 21.07 percent returns on an year-to-date basis.

The fund's returns are benchmarked against BSE Small Cap Index.

For the last five years preceding August 16, 2017, the fund gave 8.86 percent, 18.61 percent, 27.70 percent and 30.30 percent returns in six months, one year, three years and five years, respectively.