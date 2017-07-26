Nifty closes above 10,000 for first time, Sensex at all-time high

The Sensex and Nifty extended gains in the last hour of trade and ended at their record closing highs on Wednesday.

While the Sensex closed at 32382 level up 154 points or 0.48 percent, Nifty closed above 10,000 for the first time ever at 10,020 level, up 56 points or 0.56 percent.



Expectations of a better earnings season with improving economic indicators have increased investor confidence, extending a record-setting rally this year, although high valuations are seen capping gains in the near term.

The Nifty has hit a string of record highs this year and is Asia's third best-performing index this year with a 22 per cent gain.

The Sensex, too, has recorded almost 22 per cent gains this year.

Stocks rose amid the BSE metal index hitting a 34-month high intraday after a strong rally in global commodity prices, mainly in metals.

The BSE metals index closed 213 points or 1.74 percent higher at 12,504.07 level.

The Nifty metal index too closed 1.73 percent or 55 points to close at 3283 level.

Vedanta rose 2.33 percent to 280.80 level after the mining conglomerate consolidated profit after tax doubled to Rs 1,525 crore for the quarter through June, driven by strong show in zinc and oil and gas businesses.The firm posted consolidated profit after tax at Rs 754 crore in the same quarter last year.

"The market is on a secular uptrend. Among other factors, corporate results so far have been fairly decent with upbeat performances," said Nitasha Shankar, senior vice-president and head of research at Yes Securities (I) Ltd.

"Overall, things are improving and we expect the market to continue on this journey upward, though there will be some days of profit booking which would only be prudent."

Top gainers on the BSE were GE T&D India (19.99 percent), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (9.18 percent) and Jindal Steel and Power (8.37 percent).

GE T&D India hit the upper circuit on June quarter earnings which came above street expectations. The firm posted a net profit of Rs 61.6 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2017 against a net loss of Rs 197.4 crore in the year-ago period.

On the Nifty, 30 stocks closed higher against 21 declines.

YES Bank was the top gainer rising 6.44 percent, IndusInd Bank (2.43 percent) and Tata Steel closing 2.34 percent higher.

On the Sensex, 22 stocks closed higher led by Tata Steel (2.22 percent), Sun Pharma (2.08 percent) and ICICI Bank (2.07 percent).

Axis Bank (2.90 percent), Asian Paints (1.60 percent) and TCS (0.62 percent) were among the top losers.

Private sector lender Axis Bank reported a 16.06 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 1,306 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, as the bad loans almost doubled during the period. The bank had registered a net profit of Rs 1,556 crore in the June quarter of 2016-17.



Asian Paints reported a 20.23 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 440.74 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of higher expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 552.56 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Asian Paints said in a BSE filing today.



Market breadth was slightly positive with 1362 stocks advancing against 1324 declines on the BSE.



GLOBAL MARKETS



World stock markets were mostly higher Wednesday, lifted by another record day on Wall Street and buoyant oil prices. Investors were keeping a cautious eye on the Fed's upcoming interest rate decision.



European shares rose in early trading. France's CAC 40 added 0.7 percent to 5,196.27 and Germany's DAX climbed 0.4 percent to 12,309.31. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.6 percent to 7,477.89. US shares were poised to open higher. Dow futures were up 0.1 percent to 21,581.00 and broader S&P 500 futures edged up 0.1 percent to 2,476.10.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.5 percent to close at 20,050.16 but South Korea's Kospi index slipped 0.2 percent to 2,434.51. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.3 percent to 26,941.02 and the Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.1 percent to 3,247.67. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rallied 0.9 percent to 5,776.60. India's Sensex gained 0.3 percent to 32,338.57 and benchmarks in Southeast Asia were mostly higher.

