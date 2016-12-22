Why Nifty fell below 8,000 level today

The NSE Nifty breached the 8,000 level on Thursday almost after a month when the index hit 7974 level on November 24, 2016.

The Nifty closed at 7,979 level, falling 1.02 percent or 82 points today. Here's why the index fell almost to a one-month low today.

Foreign fund outflows: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have pulled out about Rs 6,000 crore in the last eight trading sessions from Indian market. The rising dollar after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rate by 25 basis points has added to the flow of funds from emerging markets to the US.

The dollar has been hovering around 14-year high of 103 level after Donald Trump won the crucial US presidential election.

Earnings expectations: Analysts say the Q3 earnings are likely to reflect the effect of Modi government's demonetisation move which led to a cash crunch in various sectors of the economy. The effects of the note ban move could spill over to the next fiscal year and affect revenues of corporates.

Metal, bank stocks plunge: Bank and metal stocks led the market into the negative territory with the BSE metal index falling 286 points or 2.78 percent to 10,021 level.

National Aluminum Company (4.53 percent), Hindalco (4.38 percent) were the top losers on the metal index. The BSE bankex fell 232.76 points or 1.12 percent to 20459 level. IndusInd Bank (2.29 percent) and State Bank of India (2.12 percent) were the top losers. All 10 stocks on both indexes each closed in the red.

Weak global cues: Global markets were weak today with Asian markets slipping after President-elect Donald Trump named economist Peter Navarro, author of "Death by China," who is critical of China to head a newly created White House council on trade.

Britain's FTSE 100 was nearly flat at 7,041.42 and the CAC of France was up 0.1 percent at 4,838.83. Germany's DAX was also flat at 11,467.27.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index edged 0.1 percent lower to 19,427.67 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.8 percent to 21,636.20. The Kospi in South Korea fell 0.1 percent to 2,035.73. But Australia's S&P ASX 200 gained 0.5 percent to 5,643.90 and the Shanghai Composite index ticked up 0.1 percent to 3,139.56. Shares in Taiwan and Southeast Asia fell.

The Dow dipped 32.66 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,941.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 5.58 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,265.18. The Nasdaq composite fell 12.51 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,471.43.

