Four reasons why Nifty hit all-time high today

The Nifty hit a new all-time high and Sensex too rose over 600 points in early trade on Tuesday. The Nifty50 hit its highest point of 9,122, surpassing its March 2015 record of 9,119 level.

The gains from Bharatiya Janata Party's biggest victory in Uttar Pradesh eclipsed the likely effects of a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on market which begins today.

The bulls came back in the market and traders also logged in to book profit, from BJP's surprise win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Here's why market rose to a record high today.



More focus on reforms: After the Goods and Services tax, analysts now expect Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be emboldened to embark on more reforms including reforming the retail sector, easing labour laws, and cleaning up bad debt at banks. Implementing the pending reforms will make the global agencies more optimistic on India's sovereign ratings.

Investor buying: Investors (especially domestic) became net buyers today in hope of rising optimism of reforms being put on the fast track after the BJP's emphatic victory in UP and Uttarakhand.

Rupee hits one-year high: The Indian currency rose to as much as 66.14 per dollar, its strongest level since April last year, after markets were closed on Monday for Holi. The currency's new level bouyed investors's sentiments, analysts said. The domestic currency opened at 66.21 per dollar. The rupee is the third-best performing currency in Asia after South Korean Won and Taiwenese dollar this year.

Demonetisation: On Monday, the government lifted cash withdrawal limits on savings account, marking an end to the withdrawal policies related to the note ban. The note ban which came into effect on November 8, has been a major dampener for stock market sentiment. Stocks across sectors plunged due to cash crunch and falling demand for goods from consumers. With all cash withdrawal limits removed by the RBI, the situation of liquidity with consumers is expected to return to normal and prop up the demand.





