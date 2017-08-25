Markets closed today on account of Ganesh Chaturthi

All major markets including BSE, National Stock Exchange, Forex, Money Market and all other commodity markets are closed today on account of "Ganesh Chaturthi".

On Thursday, the Sensex rose 0.09 percent or 28.05 points to 31,596 level, the NSE Nifty ended 0.05 percent or 4.55 points higher at 9857.05 level. Pharma stocks led the gains on the 30-stock Sensex.

Infosys closed 2.01 percent or 18 points higher at 912.50 level amid reports that co-founder Nandan Nilekani is set to rejoin the board after former CEO and MD Vishal Sikka put in his papers on August 18, 2017.

Shares of liquor stocks surged after the Supreme Court clarified that the liquor ban on highways did not apply to licensed establishments falling within municipal areas. Globus Spirits (11.26 percent ), Pincon Spirit (10 percent), Tilaknagar Industries (1.93 percent) and United Spirits (3.89 percent) gained on the court's clarification



Global Markets

Asian stocks were mostly higher Friday as market players watched for comments at a central banks' annual meeting later in the global day.

KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.4 percent to 19,434.54 in early trading. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 inched down 0.1 percent to 5,739.20. South Korea's Kospi was up nearly 0.2 percent at 2,379.86. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.7 percent to 27,706.87, while the Shanghai Composite index was also up 0.7 percent at 3,293.85.

WALL STREET: The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 5.07 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,438.97. Through the day, it flipped between gains of up to 0.3 percent and losses of up to 0.3 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28.69 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,783.40.The market has drifted up and down since the S&P 500 set a record high earlier this month.