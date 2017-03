LIVE UPDATES:

9.22 AM:

The shares of Axis bank shed 1.19 per cent in early trade.



9.21 AM:

Among the top gainers were SBI (up 1.01 per cent) followed by Adani Ports, HeroMoto Corp and Reliance.



9.18 AM:



The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 29,578.18, up 46.75 points.

Nifty50 started the day at 9,151.30, down 7.50 points.