Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower; CL Educate tanks 20%

Investors remained cautious ahead of the new GST draft rules which will be finalised by the GST Council later today.

The goods and services tax will be rolled out on July 1, 2017 after the Lok Sabha on Wednesday cleared four supplementary GST legislations - Central GST (CGST), Integrated GST (IGST), Union Territory GST (UTGST) and the Compensation law.



Today is also the last day for depositing old scrapped notes to the Reserve Bank of India.



The government is also planning to introduce an Ordinance making possession of old Rs 500/1,000 notes beyond a specified limit for numismatic purposes illegal and punishable.

LIVE UPDATES:

1.04 PM:

Cabinet likely to discuss resolving the NPAs that plague the banking sysetm in India later in the day.



Banking stocks drag in today's trade.



12.21 AM:

Interest rate on small savings deposits including PPF lowered by 0.1 per cent starting from tomorrow.



11.06 AM:

The BSE Sensex fell about 73 points to trade at 29,575 in late morning trade of the last session of 2016-17 as the April derivatives series started on a negative note amid a mixed trend in the global market.

The stocks of banking, technology, FMCG, IT, auto, healthcare, power and auto all hit a soft patch.

The NSE Nifty was down 18 points at 9,155.

The ones that lagged were HDFC Bank, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, HDFC Ltd, Cipla and Tata Motors.

Emergence of profit-booking in recent gainers despite the beginning of the April futures and options series snapped the three-day winning run.

Furthermore, a mixed trend prevailed in Asia as investors brushed aside a positive lead from the US market and improvement in Chinese factory activity.



10.03 AM:

CL educate lists at Rs 402 per share at a discount of 20 per cent.

This is a weak listing in contrast with its issue price os Rs 502 per share.

The shares are trading over 16 per cent lower on the bourses.



9.42 AM:

Rupee Update



The Indian rupee gained traction in the final run of the financial year 2016-17 as it strengthened by 12 paise to 64.80 against the US dollar on increased selling of the American currency amid continued foreign inflows.

The US dollar's weakness against other currencies overseas also led to the rupee's climb.

However, a lower opening in the domestic equity markets capped the rupee's gain, traders said.

The local currency had closed with a mere loss of 1 paisa at 64.92 yesterday.



9.22 AM:

Shares of Reliance and Tata Steel were the top performers on the BSE gaining over 1 per cent each.



9.17 AM:

The S&P BSE Sensex opened today's trade at 29,590.44, down 56.98 points while the Nifty50 was trading at 9,157.50, 16.25 points lower.

HDFC Bank was the major laggard, shedding 1.39 per cent, followed by HDFC on the BSE and NSE.

The Bank Nifty has dipped gains.

PSU banks were falling on Tuesday's trade after a good rally in previous sessions.