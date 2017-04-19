Market Live: Sensex, Nifty slips into red; Powergrid top gainer

MARKET NEWS

The Indian benchmark indices opened trade on a positive note on Tuesday and rallied by midday with the Sensex touching 280 points. However, the market plunged near close to end the day in the negative.

Nifty failed to breach previous resistance while distribution at all time highs due to stress in geopolitical and global perspective triggered fund outflow as well.

TCS Q4 report

Tata Consultancy Services posted their earnings report yesterday with a 4.2 per cent growth in March quarter net profit at Rs 6,608 crore and guided towards a better year even though pressure persists in the US and retail sector.

The country's largest exporter logged a net profit for fiscal 2017 grew 8.3 per cent to Rs 26,289 crore.

Total revenue for the quarter grew 4.2 per cent to Rs 29,642 crore, and 8.6 per cent at Rs 1,17,966 crore for the full year under the Ind-AS system.

Newly-inducted CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan termed the numbers as a "fairly satisfying in a challenging operating environment" which included political turbulence with protectionist tendencies in its key market and also currency volatilities where the rupee is appreciating.

"We see fiscal 2018 as incrementally positive and are quite confident about the demand outlook that we see. There are a few verticals that have some lingering pressures, primarily coming from the retail segment," Gopinathan, who took over only in February, said.

TCS has announced a full year dividend of Rs 47 a share and Rs 16,000 crore buyback in the year.

Total employee count rose to 3.87 lakh, with a net addition of 8,726 during the reporting quarter.

Indiabulls in focus

National Stock Exchange is looking into trading data of Indiabulls Real Estate following reports of alleged manipulation.

Shares of the company have seen significant volatility in trading sessions in two days. The scrip plunged little over 10 per cent to close at Rs 133.25 on the NSE while it had a high of Rs 155.20 on Monday.

Sources said it is "routine procedure" to check the trading data of a particular scrip when there are reports of alleged manipulative practices.

If anything suspicious is found, then the details would be shared with markets regulator Sebi, they added.

Quarterly earnings results today: Induslnd Bank, YES Bank and Jay Bharat Maruti

Global Markets

Sterling stole centre stage in Asia on Wednesday amid speculation Britain's surprise decision to hold elections on June 8.

The pound was lording it at $1.2824 on Wednesday having shattered a months' old trading range with a jump of 2.2 percent overnight. It also cleared the 200-day moving average for the first time since June, putting the squeeze on a raft of speculative short positions.

Safe-havens stayed in favour as gold and bonds climbed ahead of presidential elections in France and on escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea.

Dollar selling spilled out broadly, sending the euro up to a three-week high at $1.0731. Against the yen, the dollar was stuck at 108.55 and near its lowest since November.

Asian markets turned lower following a negative lead from Wall Street and Europe as Britain's shock decision to call an early election added to global uncertainties.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.72 per cent while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.09 per cent in early trade. Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.15 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.55 per cent lower in yesterday's trade.



LIVE UPDATES



12.20 PM:

Benchmark indices slip in trade with the BSE Sensex trading at 29,305.28, 13.82 points lower.

The Nifty50 was trading at 9,097.60, down 7.55 points.



Powergrid retained the top spot on the BSE adding 3.48 per cent to the bourse.



9.43 AM:

US FDA issues 5-6 observations to Aurobindo Pharma's unit-III, reported CNBC TV 18



9.37 AM:

The BSE Sensex was trading at 29,341.29, up 22.19 points (0.08%) while the Nifty50 was trading at 9,110.65, 5.50 points higher.



9.33 AM:

Adani Enterprises, a stock that rallied over 27 per cent in trade on Tuesday, slipped into the red 4 per cent lower on the BSE.



9.30 AM:

Markets yet again reversed its gains to plunge into the red.



BSE Sensex was trading at 29,292.07, down 27.03 points while the Nifty50 was trading at 9,094.65, down 10.50 points.



9.20 AM:

The BSE Sensex climbs to 29,353.83, 34.73 points higher.

The Nifty50 rises from its flat start at trade at 9,116.25, up 11.10 points.



9.18 AM:

TCS was the major loser on the BSE losing 1.50 per cent in early trade.

Pushing the market higher was Adani Ports and GAIL adding over 1 per cent to the bourse.



9.16 AM:

Contrary to pre-opening rates, Indian benchmark indices open in the red posting flat numbers.



The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 29,309.03, down 10.07 points while the Nifty50 started the day at 9,104.75, 0.40 points lower.



9.04 AM:

Markets post positive pre-opening rates with the Sensex logging over 30 points and the Nifty posting 17 points up.

Pre-opening rates indicate a lower start for IT stocks.



9.00 AM:

EXPERT TAKE



"A broader range for nifty is at 9090 - 9300. So a close below 9090 in coming session will further trigger selling pressure keeping bulls in check at any rise," said Mustafa Nadeem, CEO, Epic Research.

"IT space is already seeing a selling pressure while a profit booking in metals, banking and auto space has also triggered a fund outflow from domestic equity markets. As per OI data as well we have seen bearish bets towards 9000 - 8950 which can be seen on break of crucial supports as mentioned above. Market will also further wait for global cues and then react to it," he added.



8.44 AM:

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA has been granted tentative approval by the USFDA for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules