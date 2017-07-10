NSE hit by technical glitch, shuts down cash and F&O trade

Country's premium stock exchange NSE in a surprise move shut down its cash and Futures and Options trade on Monday.

The NSE is facing some technical issues and their causes are being analysed.



After some trading took place in cash and futures and options segment in early morning, the NSE shut down at 9:55 am.

A Reuters report said price quotations for individual stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) were not updating on Monday morning and investors could not place trades, in a problem that appeared to be widespread, four dealers said.



The dealers said they did not know why the quotations were not updating.



Traders and investors might have to place their orders again after their orders have been cancelled. There is a possibility that orders placed since opening will remain valid and pending orders will not be counted.



Meanwhile, BSE CEO Ashish Chauhan said BSE is not facing any technical issue and trading was taking place normally on the stock exchange.



According to news reports, the glitch has been resolved and the exchange will start pre-opening session at 11:00 am and start cash and F&O trades at 11:15 am.

