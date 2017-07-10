NSE resumes trading after almost 3 hours, hits new high

The NSE resumed trading in afternoon today after a technical glitch forced India's largest bourse to shut down cash and futures and options trading.

The NSE reopened at 1230 hours but traders said quotations for individual stock prices were still not updating properly or suffering from wide gaps in bid and offer prices.

The Nifty hit a new high of 9765 level after trading resumed.



NSE in an announcement on its website said cash and F&O markets are functioning normally. However, a display issue has been noticed in cash segment which is being addressed.

After some trading took place in cash and futures and options segment in early morning, the NSE shut down at 9:55 am.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry has sought a report from market regulator Sebi to submit an interim report on the technical glitch by today evening.

Sebi said it was closely monitoring the situation at the NSE following the disruption of trading due to technical issues.

"Sebi is in touch with the NSE and is closely monitoring the situation," the regulator said in a statement.

The exchange had stopped trading in cash as well as F&O (futures and options) segments while stock prices were also not getting updated.