Quarterly earnings to set the direction of Dalal Street

While demonetization hogged the limelight for the last two months, there is finally some hope.

The market is waiting for the third quarter results ( Oct-Dec) with bated breath. The first off the block are IT bellwether TCS and Infosys. The results are impressive. The results have already given a fillip to the Indian equity market this week which ended on a positive note.

The BSE Sensex ended the week with a gain of 479 points at 27,238.06.

The positive November 2016 IIP data and lower December 2016 food inflation (CPI) data also helped improve the sentiment of the street.

IIP showed a growth of 5.7 per cent against contraction of 3.4 per cent in the same month a year ago. CPI fell to 3.41 per cent from 3.63 per cent in the previous month.

Lower inflation would help RBI to continue with benign interest rates. With banks already cutting rates, expectations are that RBI will further reduce rates in the February policy. But experts don't see room for a rate cut in the forthcoming policy.

While the week ended on a positive note, corporate results will dictate the trends in the coming week.

Any disappointment will see sell off following profit booking after a decent rally in the market in the past two weeks. Since the beginning of 2017, the BSE Sensex is up by 600 points.

While it is too early to predict about the year as demonetization will also affect GDP and other economic indicators, there are expectations of a earning up move by the end of the second quarter (after September 2017) of 2017-18.

While next week market will keep a close eye on corporate performance, there would be some build up following the IPO of BSE, Union Budget and the RBI monetary policy. Overall investors should adopt a wait-and-watch policy as this market is not a runaway market and build up position in stocks of companies that have a strong balance sheet and most importantly that have low debt and generate cash profit.

