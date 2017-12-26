Sensex closes above 34,000 for first time, Nifty at 10,531 level on rally in metal, healthcare stocks

In a historic day for Indian markets, the Sensex and Nifty closed at record highs three sessions ahead of the New Year on upbeat investor sentiment in metal and healthcare stocks.

The Sensex which hit the 34,000 mark for the first time ever in early trade, gained steam during the last 30 minutes and rose 70 points to close at 34,010 level.

The Nifty too rose 38 points to 10,531 level after hitting an all time high of 10,545 intra day.

Bharti Airtel (2.59%), Sun Pharma (1.88%) and YES Bank (1.74 percent) were the top Sensex gainers on Tuesday.

The Jet Airways stock closed 8.66% or 65.60 points higher to 823 level on the BSE.after it came out of the Futures and Options ban on Tuesday. On the NSE, the stock closed 8.24% higher at 821.4.

Market breadth was positive with 1678 stocks closing higher against 1071 ending lower on the BSE. 219 stocks on the BSE were unchanged.

Metals and healthcare stocks led the rally with the metals index closing 178 points or 1.23% and the latter rising 123 points on the BSE. The BSE saw its all 19 sectoral indices closing in the green.

Reliance Communications chief Anil Ambani said on Tuesday the company would reduce its debt by about Rs 250 billion ($3.90 billion) through the sale of some of its spectrum, tower and real estate assets.The stock closed 30.78 percent or 5 points higher at 21.33 level on BSE.

"Markets are off to a flattish start and the NSE (index) has hit the psychological 10,500 mark," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services. "Don't see much activity to push the markets higher as last week of the year is usually dull for financial markets."

While Sensex heavyweight Reliance Industries gained 1.03% to close at 928, Infosys ended 0.39 percent or 4 points lower to 1,034 points.