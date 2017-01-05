Sensex climbs over 160 pts, Nifty50 reclaims 8,200-mark

The market climbed further on Thursday following strong Asian cues which were led by gains on Wall Street.

Global market sentiment is positive over upbeat factory and service sector surveys out of the US, Europe and Asia this week, prompting some banks to raise their global growth forecasts for 2017.

Indian markets opened on a high note in Thursday's session.

At 9.20 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 26,795, gaining 162 points while the broader Nifty50 was trading at 8,239, up 48 points.

"Day by day, 8200 has started gaining more respect from the bulls as several attempts to sneak through got sold into. It seems that the market is in no hurry and thus, undergoing some consolidation phase. At this juncture, although, we are seeing strong selling pressure near 8200, we still maintain our view of surpassing it soon and then moving towards the immediate resistance of 8229 - 8274," said an Angel Broking report.

The 30-share index hardly saw any red stocks in early morning trade.

Tata Motors, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank were the top performers gaining 2.85 per cent, 0.97 per cent and 0.92 per cent respectively.