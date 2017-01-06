Sensex climbs over 95 pts, Nifty reclaims 8,300-mark; ONGC top gainer

Extending gains from yesterday, the Indian markets opened on a green note on Friday's trade.

At 9.30 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 26,973, up 95 points while the broader Nifty touched its crucial 8,300-level, up 25 points.

"We reiterate that the Nifty is likely to move higher towards 8376-8400 in near term. Hence, traders are advised to continue to trade with a positive bias and trail stoploss higher on the existing longs to 8195. The intraday supports for the Nifty index are placed around 8250 and 8227; whereas intraday resistance is seen in the range of 8300 - 8325," according to an Angel Broking report.

The market seemed to be sustaining its gains indicating positive market breadth.

ONGC was the top performer gaining 1.83 per cent followed by GAIL recording 1.43 per cent on the BSE.

However, TCS extended losses for the second day losing over 1 per cent.



Asian Market

The Asian market recored a four-week high on Friday on account of a surge in the US dollar and its borrowing costs.

China's Shanghai Composite was trading flat, down 3 points and the Hang Seng Index gained over 90 points while Japan's Nikkei lost 65 points.

US Market

The US dollar stayed near three-week lows against a basket of currencies

The 10-year US Treasuries yield hit a one-month low of 2.344 per cent, falling 30 basis points from its two-year high of 2.641 per cent.