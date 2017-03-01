Sensex closes 241 pts higher, Nifty gains 0.75%; Tata Steel top gainer

Snapping a two session-long losing streak, the benchmark indices extended gains in midday trade on Wednesday over a better-than-expected Q3 GDP data and positive manufacturing data which also boosted market sentiment.

The Sensex reclaimed its crucial 29,000-mark touching 29,029 and the Nifty50 ruled at 8,960 points in intra-day trade.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended the day at 28,984, up 241.17 points while the Nifty50 closed at 8,945, 66.20 points higher.

Overall, the market breadth was strong in today's trade.

On BSE, 1,629 shares rose and 1,216 shares fell and a total of 197 shares were unchanged.

BSE Realty index was up 3.5 per cent and the top sectoral gainer led by gains in Sobha (up 16 per cent), Unitech (up 7 per cent) and Oberoi Realty (up 5 per cent).

Pharma stocks followed suit as the Healthcare index was trading over 1 per cent higher from gains in Neuland Laboratories that was up over 20 per cent in intra-day trades.

Tata Steel was the top gainer adding over 3.6 per cent to the BSE followed by Mahindra & Mahindra and Dr Reddy's.

Gail was the top loser shedding over 1.90 per cent on the BSE.