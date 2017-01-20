Sensex comes crashing down, Nifty ends below 8,350 ahead of Trump's swearing-in

The Indian market was was on the lower edge in Friday's trade as invetsors remained cautious hours before Donald Trump swears-in as the US president.

Disappointing earnings report by Axis Bank seemed to loom over the market today, dragging the banking sector to a 2 per cent fall. The shares of Axis Bank fell nearly 7 per cent on the BSE.

Broader sentiment dipped despite China's Q4 economic growth beat expectations and Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's less hawkish policy stance only added to the gloom.

The S&P BSE Sensex settled the day at 27,034, down 274 points, while the broader Nifty50 ended at 8,349, falling 85 points.



BSE Midcap index fell 1.5 per cent while BSE Smallcap index fell 0.1.2 per cent.



