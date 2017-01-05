Sensex crosss 200 pts, Nifty holds above 8,250; Adani Ports gain over 4%

Extending gains in the midday session, S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 26,844, up 211 points while the broader Nifty breached its 8,200-support level to touch 8,259, up 70 points.

All the sectoral indices on the BSE were trading in the green with metal, banking and auto stocks leading the gainers.

Stock of Adani Ports gained 4.16 per cent leading among the top performers followed by Tata Steel and ONGC clocking 3.52 per cent and 2.88 per cent.

The benchmark Sensex continued its advance on across-the-board buying, buoyed by higher Asian indices.

Retail investors pressed ahead with value-buying as cash crunch following demonetisation started losing its bite.

Most Asian markets were trading higher, underpinned by a firm closing on the Wall Street. US stocks closed just shy of their record levels yesterday following release of the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting minutes and a strong showing in auto sales.