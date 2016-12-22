Sensex falls 262 pts, Nifty below 8,000 level on profit booking

The Indian market closed in the negative amid Asia and US markets closing in the red.

Sensex fell 262.78 pts to end at 25,979.60 while the Nifty50 falls 82.20 pts to 7,979.10.

The Nifty fell below its crucial 8,000-mark for the first time since November 25, was on track for a seventh straight session of declines, its longest losing streak in one and a half years.

Analysts said investors were booking profits due to a lack of a clear domestic triggers and persisting worries about the impact from a ban on higher value banknotes on the economy and corporate profits.

"There is no clarity in the expectations of earnings routes for investors," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president of research at SMC Global Securities.

"Due to demonetization, earnings for the December quarter is expected to be tepid, and there are also expectations that the impact could be carried into the next fiscal year."

Among the top losers were Airtel, ONGC, Tata Steel and Adani Ports recording deep losses of 2.98 per cent, 3.03 per cent 3.09 per cent and 3.65 per cent respectively.



Asian markets



Japan's Nikkei 225 index edged 0.1 percent lower to 19,427.67 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.7 percent to 21,650.61. The Kospi in South Korea fell 0.1 percent to 2,035.63. But Australia's S&P ASX 200 gained 0.5 percent to 5,643.90 and the Shanghai Composite index ticked up 0.1 percent to 3,138.69. Shares in Taiwan and Southeast Asia fell.



US markets

After a mixed open, stocks finished at their lowest prices of the day. Health care companies continued to lag the market, as they've done throughout 2016. Industrial companies, which have surged since the presidential election, also eased lower. The Dow dipped 32.66 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,941.96. The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 5.58 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,265.18. The Nasdaq composite fell 12.51 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,471.43.