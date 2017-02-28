Sensex ends 69 pts lower, Nifty falls below 8,900-level

The Indian benchmark indices snapped a six-session winning streak as investors stepped back to eye the Q3 GDP data that is due to release today.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed the day at 28,743, down 69.56 points while the Nifty50 ended at 8,879, 17.10 points lower.

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das announced that the states have agreed to implement GST on July 1, 2017.

The BSE Bankex was trading flat after snapping six consecutive sessions of gains in the previous session.

Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd rose as much as 4.9 per cent in intra-day trade after the telecom operator said it would scrap national roaming charges from April 1.

The stock was the top gainer on BSE adding over 2.66 per cent.

Idea Cellular pared losses to end 0.1 per cent higher after the stock declined as much as 4.8 per cent after Providence Equity Partners sold its 3.3 per cent stake in the company.

Coal India was the top loser shedding over 2 per cent.



HPCL tanked over 5 per cent after reports that ONGC may acquire HPCL in an about Rs 44,000 crore deal as part of the government's plan to create an integrated oil giant.

The scrip ended 3.6 per cent lower on the BSE.



BPCL also slipped nearly 3 per cent reacting to the news.

