Sensex ends on 2-year closing high, Nifty settles above 9k mark, INR nears 1-yr high

The Indian benchmark indices rallied nearly 2 per cent in trade on Tuesday on the account of BJP's 4 out of 5 state win, strenghtening the ruling party's political position and re-igniting investor faith.

The nifty, which hit a new high of 9,122, rose as much as 2.1 per cent ending the day at 9,087.00, 152.45 points higher.

The S&P BSE Sensex soared as much as 29,561.93 in intra-day highs to settle the day at 29,442.63, adding 496.40 to the bourse.

The rupee strengthened to as much as 66.14 against the US dollar, its strongest level since April 2016.

WPI data

The wholesale price inflation (WPI) hit a 39-month high in February. The WPI inflation data came in at 6.55 percent against Reuters poll forecast of 5.90 percent.

Meanwhile, December WPI inflation has been revised to 3.68 percent from 3.39 percent earlier.

The January WPI inflation stood at 5.25 per cent.

Buzzing Stocks

Nifty Bank logged its record closing high to end above 21,000, up nearly 2 per cent.

ICICI Bank (up 6 per cent), YES Bank (up 3 per cent) and Federal Bank (up 2 per cent) led the gains on NSE.

India's largest drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Tuesday that US regulators plan to lift a ban on its Mohali plant in Punjab, allowing the company to restart supplies from there after four years.

Sun said the FDA informed it on Monday that it plans to lift the ban.

"This proposed action will clear the path for Sun Pharma to supply approved products from the Mohali facility to the U.S. market, subject to normal US FDA regulatory requirements," the company said in a statement to stock exchanges.

Sun's shares were up 6 per cent to Rs 722 in intra day trade and settled the day 23 points higher.

Adani Enterprises added as much as 3 per cent to the bourses after the company applied for financing from an Australian infrastructure fund to build a rail line that is part of a $16 billion coal project in the state of Queensland.

The shares of NBCC rallied as much as 5 per cent after the company won an order of Rs 250 crore from the Mauritius government.

ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the top gainers on BSE, while Bharti Airtel was the top loser.

