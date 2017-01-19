Sensex extends gains for the 2nd straight day, up 51 points

The S&P BSE Sensex continued to rule firm for the second straight day, moving up by another 51 points to close at 27,308.60 on persistent buying in select counters on the back of sustained foreign capital inflows amid mixed global cues.

The market also boosted following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval to alternative mechanism on quantum of disinvestment in a particular Central Public Sector Undertaking on a case by case basis subject to Government retaining 51 per cent equity and management control.

Shares of Refinery, Telecom, Utilities, Energy, Power and Consumer Durable firmed up on good buying enquiries while Healthcare, Finance, banking and Realty declined on selling pressure.

The Sensex opened lower at 27,253.34 and hovered between 27,348.19 and 27,219.89 before ending at 27,308.60, showing a gain of 50.96 points or 0.19 per cent.

The NSE 50-share Nifty also rose by 18.10 points or 0.22 per cent to 8,435.10.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 319.14 crore yesterday, as per provisional data released by the stock exchanges.

Overseas, Asian stocks ended mixed. In the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average yesterday closed at the lowest level of 2017, marking a fourth straight day in the red for the blue-chip gauge. Key indices like Japan, Singapore and South Korea firmed up by 0.11 pct to 0.94 pct while indices in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan moved down by 0.21 pct to 0.38 pct.

European stocks were trading lower in their afternoon trade amid a rebound overnight for the dollar and ahead of a European Central Bank rate decision today. Key indices like France, Germany and UK fell by 0.04 pct to 0.61 pct.

