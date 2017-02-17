Sensex extends rally, rises 167 points

Benchmark Sensex soared over 167 points on Friday to end at 28,468.75 on widespread buying, while the broader NSE Nifty recaptured the 8,800-mark.

The 30-share BSE Sensex, which opened higher with a gap at 28,670.43, touched a high of 28,726.26 after participants widened their bets on foreign fund inflows amid persistent buying by domestic institutional investors.

However, the benchmark slipped to a low of 28,410.91 on profit-booking, before finally settling 167.48 points, or 0.59 per cent higher at 28,468.75. The 50-share NSE Nifty, after moving between 8,896.45 and 8,804.25, settled 43.70 points, or 0.50 per cent higher, at 8,821.70.

