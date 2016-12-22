Sensex falls more than 150 pts, Nifty breaches 8,000 level

The market extended losses in early trade with Nifty slipping below the crucial 8000 level, down 63 points.



This is the sixth consecutive session that the Indian markets are trading in the red.

While the Sensex fell 202 points to 26,039 level in early trade, the Nifty was down 0.78 percent to 7,998 level.

It fell to a one-month low of 7,929 on November 21, 2016.

NTPC and Axis Bank were the top losers on the 30-stock Sensex.



The BSE bankex was the top loser among the sectoral indices, falling 234 points or 1.13 per cent to 20,457 level.



Top gainers on the BSE were Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (3.61 percent) and Marksans Pharma (2.68 percent).

Alok Industries (3.88 percent) and Indian Bank (3.50 percent) were the top losers on the BSE.



Market breadth was tilted in favour of bears with 1267 stocks falling against 433 rising on the BSE.

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.3 percent to 19,394.40 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.7 percent to 21,655.60. The Kospi in South Korea was flat at 1,978.60 and Australia's S&P ASX 200 edged 0.2 percent higher to 5,626.00. The Shanghai Composite index was unchanged at 3,287.25 and shares in New Zealand, Taiwan and Southeast Asia were mixed.

