Sensex gains over 170 points, Nifty reclaims crucial 8,450-mark

The Indian benchmark indices were trading higher on Wednesday over a jump in metal and other blue-chip stocks amid a mixed trend in Asia and fresh foreign capital inflows.

At 9.40 AM, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 27,407, up 171 points while the broader Nifty50 was trading 8,454, up 56 points.

"Going ahead, as long as the intraday support of 8,370 on Nifty remains intact, we may see index consolidating with a positive bias. On the higher side, we would continue with our near term levels of 8,460-8,510," said an Angel Broking report.

The gauge had lost 52.51 points in the previous session after IMF sharply lowered India's GDP estimates.

Traders said fresh buying by investors amid reports of fresh spell of foreign funds inflows on domestic bourses influenced sentiment.

Tata Steel, Hindustan Unilever and Adani Ports were the top performers gaining 2.56%, 2.33% and 1.71% on the BSE respectively.

Global Markets

China's Shanghai Composite index was up 0.12 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was also trading 1.12 per cent higher in early trade. Japan's Nikkei, however, fell 0.20 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.30 per cent yesterday.