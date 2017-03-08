Sensex gives up early gains, plunges 178 pts in midday trade

The S&P BSE Sensex fell by 177.88 points trading at 28,821.68 in late morning trade on fresh selling pressure mainly in Banking, Energy, IT, Telecom, Metal and Refinery sectors over mixed global cues.

The Sensex firmed up at 29,022 on initial buying on the back of strong foreign capital inflows.

However, at 11.30 AM, the bourse dropped to 28,821 shedding 0.61 per cent.

The broader Nifty also eased by 54.60 points to quote at 8,892.30.

Major laggards on the BSE included Infosys (down 1.24 per cent) , HUL (down 0.70 per cent), Maruti (down 0.84 per cent), Axis Bank (down 1.90 per cent) and Tata Motors (down 0.96 per cent).

Other losers were Adani Ports, ONGC, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel and Reliance Industries.

Overseas, Asian equities observed mixed cues amid mounting geopolitical tensions in the region and rising expectations that the Federal Reserve would tighten monetary policy next week.