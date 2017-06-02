Sensex hits all-time high of 31,332; Nifty climbs to new peak

The Indian markets opened on a fresh high on Friday with the NSE index hitting a new peak of 9,673.50 tracking Wall Street as the three major indices of the US Stocks moved mostly higher over the course of the trading session on Thursday, offsetting the weakness seen in the two previous

sessions.

"All three stock indexes closed at records as a strong read on private-sector employment helped to bolster confidence in the economy ahead of Friday's closely watched jobs report," said an Angel Broking report.

At 9.35 am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 31,293.54, up 155.95 points (0.50%) while the Nifty50 was ruling at 9,662.45, 46.35 points higher (0.48%).

Adani Ports was the top gainer, adding 2.10 per cent, followed by HeroMoto Corp and NTPC.

TVS Motor Company gained 5.24 per cent after it reported a 16 per cent increase in total sales at 2,82,007 units in May. The Chennai-based company had sold 2,43,783 units in May 2016. Total two-wheeler sales during the month increased 15.6 per cent to 2,75,426 units.

The Indian benchmark indices closed flat on Thursday following weak GDP numbers for March quarter and lack of fresh positive triggers. BSE Sensex closed lower 0.03 per cent, to end at 31,138, while the Nifty 50 fell 0.05 per cent, to finish at 9,616.